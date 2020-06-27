(Video) Akinfenwa turns up to Wycombe training in LFC shirt after PL title win

Adebayo Akinfenwa says he’s “happily going to take the fine” after he turned up to Wycombe Wanderers training in a Liverpool shirt, following the Reds’ Premier League triumph.

‘The Beast’, as he’s affectionately known, is a (literal) huge fan of the Merseyside outfit and wanted to show his support for Jurgen Klopp and co. in an post on Instagram.

We love his from Akinfenwa – it’s nice to see players not taking football tribalism too seriously. Perhaps we sign the big man on a short-term basis? 😉

Take a watch of the video below: