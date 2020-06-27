(Video) Grime star Yungen releases song featuring lyrics about LFC duo Mane & Salah

UK musician Yungen premiered a new song on YouTube last night featuring lyrics about Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Grime star is a known fan of the Merseyside outfit, and his latest record ties in with the Reds’ Premier League title triumph this season.

The song refers to Mane and Salah’s goal-scoring record, and loads of people in the video are kitted up in Liverpool gear.

A replica of the Premier League trophy even makes an appearance!

Take a watch (and listen) of the video below: