(Video) Lampard says the Premier League title was won “a long time ago”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has congratulated Liverpool, following Manchester City’s defeat at Stamford Bridge resulting in the Reds being declared Champions.

The former midfielder and rival on the pitch has shown his class by stating the title was won “a long time ago” and insists it’s now up to other team to catch up.

Liverpool are due to be presented with the Premier League trophy on July 18 at Anfield, when the Reds will play host to Chelsea and where captain Jordan Henderson will get his hands on the prize.

