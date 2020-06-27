(Video) What Klopp did 10 seconds before becoming a Premier League Champion will melt your heart

Jurgen Klopp is a Premier League-winning manager, something we’ve known was an inevitability for some time now.

Liverpool were handed the English title after Manchester City dropped three points to Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge, following a drubbing of Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The boss was watching the City game with his players, and what he did ten seconds before becoming a Premier League Champion will melt your heart.

Klopp called up his family, exchanged niceties, and left his phone on the table for them to listen to ‘something special’ which was about to happen.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):