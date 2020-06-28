Guardiola promises Man City will give LFC a guard of honour at the Etihad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has promised that his team will give Premier League winners Liverpool a guard of honour.

Jurgen Klopp and co. are due to visit the Etihad Stadium this coming Thursday to take on last season’s champions in a blockbuster affair.

The Citizens will be desperate to spoil Liverpool’s party, especially after dropping all three points to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week.

Regardless of the outcome, the Reds are the 2019/20 Champions and even a drubbing at the Etihad would be unable to take the shine off this season.

It’s an old tradition of English football that the domestic league title holders are applauded onto the field upon their first outing.

Honestly, it’s a touch of class from Pep to be so unreserved in his plaudits of his biggest rivals – something he’s never been too shy of doing.

The guard of honour, which will undoubtedly humble City, could have been avoided had they turned over Chelsea last Thursday night.

But Frank Lampard and co. were able to outclass last season’s Premier League title holders and help usher in the red reign of Liverpool – the new Champions of England.