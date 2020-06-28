(Image) LFC release special Premier League Champions home kit with gold patch

(Image) LFC release special Premier League Champions home kit with gold patch

Liverpool clearly had everything lined up for the English league title to make its long-awaited return to Anfield, as the retail team has dropped loads of merch already.

One item that stands out is a special edition of the 2019/20 New Balance home kit, featuring ‘Champions 19-20’ on the back and a gold Premier League patch on the arm.

We probably won’t see the gold patch on the players until next season’s Nike kit is worn, but it’s a nice touch for fans who want to mark the occasion.

Take a look at the image below:

