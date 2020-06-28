(Image) LFC release special Premier League Champions home kit with gold patch

Liverpool clearly had everything lined up for the English league title to make its long-awaited return to Anfield, as the retail team has dropped loads of merch already.
One item that stands out is a special edition of the 2019/20 New Balance home kit, featuring ‘Champions 19-20’ on the back and a gold Premier League patch on the arm.
We probably won’t see the gold patch on the players until next season’s Nike kit is worn, but it’s a nice touch for fans who want to mark the occasion.
Take a look at the image below:
We think this looks pretty good on the back of our home jersey, do you agree, Reds?! 😍
Get the 19/20 #LFC Champions Home Shirt online now at:https://t.co/CgjqdlF2Qg pic.twitter.com/3UXvZGlkj0
— Liverpool FC Retail (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFCRetail) June 25, 2020
COMMENTS