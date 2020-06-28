(Photo) Kramaric pays tribute to Firmino with no-look penalty as his smashes in his fourth v. Dortmund

Bobby Firmino’s former club Hoffenheim demolished Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Bundesliga this weekend, and Andrej Kramaric scored all four!

Everything went right for the Croat, as he paid tribute to the Liverpool striker with his final goal of the game, from the spot.

As Karamaric smashed home his penalty, he turned his head to perform the ‘no-look’ finish Firmino has become famous for.

While purely speculation on our part, we think the forward paid tribute to the Brazilian as he become a Premier League Champion just the day before!

Take a look at the photo below: