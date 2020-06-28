(Photos) Bobby Firmino debuts new red hair in Liverpool training after title triumph

Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino has opted to dye his hair red, following the team’s triumph in the Premier League earlier this week.

After the Reds steamrolled Crystal Palace at Anfield, Manchester City dropped points at Stamford Bridge which ushered in the new Champions.

The Brazilian striker took to training this morning with his new hair colour, and it’s fair to say he’ll have turned a few heads with it!

Take a look at the photos below (via LFC):