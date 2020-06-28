(Video) “Delighted for Jurgen” – Rodgers pays tribute to LFC after Premier League title win

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers took a moment in a recent e-press conference to pay tribute to Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and the Reds as a whole.

The Merseyside outfit were confirmed as the Champions of England on Thursday night, when Manchester City dropped three points at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Rodgers has shown his class by congratulating his former club, and saying he’s “delighted for Jurgen” – I’m surprised he didn’t call him a fantastic technician!

Joking aside, the the Leicester boss has shown his class here – and we think all Liverpool fans will agree and applaud him for it.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):