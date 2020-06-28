(Video) Liverpool starlet Herbie Kane nets delightful free-kick to put Hull 3-2 up

Young Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane, currently on loan at Hull City, scored a lovely free-kick to put the Tigers 3-2 up over Birmingham.

The 21-year-old aimed low from the dead ball, and caught the opposition off-guard to find the back of the net.

Kane thought he had scored the match-winning goal, but Craig Gardner bagged his second of the game in the 88th minute to level the score-line.

Take a watch of the video below (via VOD IX):