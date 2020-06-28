(Video) Robbo & Ox ambush Trent’s LFC TV interview after PL title was confirmed

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Premier League Champion, as of Thursday last night, and the young Scouser was trying to give a serious interview when he was ambushed by Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The duo walked in on the full-back as he was chatting to LFC TV and starting messing around.
It was all in good fun, of course, as Trent found it funny – honestly, Robbo and Ox crack me up, this is just another example of the lads’ heart-warming comradery.
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Robbo’s definitely had a couple 🍻😅pic.twitter.com/66bSvBohF4
— Watch LFC at 🏠 (@Watch_LFC) June 25, 2020
