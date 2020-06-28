(Video) Solskjaer says Liverpool winning the Premier League “hurts” him

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Liverpool being crowned Premier League Champions “hurts” him.

It’s hardly a surprise that our biggest rival’s boss isn’t happy right now, but to be fair to the Norwegian he did state that the Reds are deserved winners and congratulated Jurgen Klopp.

Both messages were somewhat ambiguous, as he refers to “any club that wins the Premier League” but doesn’t explicitly say Liverpool.

Rivalry aside, it’s nice to see Solskjaer paying his respects to fellow manager Klopp.

Take a watch of the video below (via B/R Football):