Klopp has sent a message to Liverpool fans who took the celebrations too far on Friday

Jurgen Klopp has penned an open letter in the Echo, in which he’s addressed the scenes at Pier Head on Friday evening.

There was a party mood outside of Anfield on Thursday night after it was confirmed that Liverpool were Premier League champions – and in all honesty – we think this is understandable.

It’s been 30 years, after all – and the whole country had been at the beach for two days anyway in the sweltering heat.

But on Friday, it got out of hand and there were some scenes that let the majority down.

“What I did not love – and I have to say this – was the scenes that took place at the Pier Head on Friday. I am a human being and your passion is also my passion but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kind of public gatherings,” he said.

“We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this. Please – celebrate – but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community.

“If things were different I would love nothing more than to celebrate together, to have a parade that would be even bigger than the one after we won the Champions League last year, so that we could all share this special moment but it just is not possible. We have all done so much to fight COVID-19 and this effort cannot go to waste. We owe it to ourselves and each other to do what is right and at this moment that means being together and being there for one another by being apart.”

Next season, there is going to be a parade, and Reds from all over the country will be able to go as mad as they please.

It would be much more fun if it was happening imminently, but this is the situation and it’s one we’ll have to deal with.

What’s more, we’re still going to get to see Jordan Henderson lifting the trophy in a few weeks – which is when we think it’ll all hit home properly!

For now though, we’d just hope everyone can heed Klopp’s advice and not give those dying to beat us a stick with which to do it.