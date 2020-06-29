Klopp sends humble message to Everton fans after Liverpool’s title win

Jurgen Klopp has penned a long and interesting open letter in the Echo today for the people of the city – both red and blue – to read.

In it, he thanks Liverpool’s legends of the past, such as Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard, and the fans – but says he was disappointed about the Pier Head celebrations on Friday night.

He also sent a message to Everton supporters – one of unity and humility – which we thought showed how classy a person he is.

“I have the great privilege of being manager of Liverpool Football Club,” he said. “It is a privilege that I carry with me every single day because I know that I am working for you. I knew that Liverpool was a special place before I came here almost five years ago but it is only when you get to know the people that you feel the city’s heartbeat and then you are able to realise just how special it is.

“This does not only apply to Liverpool fans either. I am obviously biased because Liverpool is my club but I am not so biased that I cannot see that Everton fans are the other side of the same coin and that the rivalry that exists is so important to the city’s identity.

“I know that this is not their favourite time and if roles were reversed it would not be our favourite time either but in Carlo Ancelotti, Everton have a great manager and a great person and I have no doubt in my mind that their improvement since he arrived will only continue. Everton is a great rival in every sense. I do not need anyone to remind me of this.”

We actually have more in common with Everton fans than anyone else, and the rivalry we feel with them ends on the field.

Ancelotti is a great manager and we think they’ll do quite well next term with the legendary Italian at their helm, although we’re not quite sure if this will be enough for them to win a Merseyside Derby anytime soon!

What’s morel, he was spot on about the Pier Head party. Thursday night was an outpouring of emption and understandable. Friday was a little too much.