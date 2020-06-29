Liverpool are making smart move to poach Arsenal backroom staff member

Liverpool are rehiring former physio Chris Morgan from Arsenal, after current incumbent of the position Chris Rohrbeck has decided to return to Germany this summer.

This was highlighted in David Ornstein’s Monday roundup on the Athletic and discussed by their Liverpool correspondent James Pearce on Twitter.

#LFC have known for some time that first team physio Christopher Rohrbeck would be returning to Germany this summer. Bringing @ChrisMorgan10 back from Arsenal to replace him is a shrewd move – a popular and highly respected figure among players/staff. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 29, 2020

Pearce has described Morgan as a ‘highly respected figure’ who worked at Anfield for many years before switching to north London in 2016.

If Jurgen Klopp thinks he’s worthy of a return, we’re naturally all for it.

The backroom staff Klopp has curated over his tenure is a sublime one that has played its part in this season’s triumph.

Pep Lijnders has developed into a world-class assistant and someone who we think could be in line for Klopp’s job one day, too.

Then you have nutritionist Mona Nemmer, fitness trainer Andreas Kornmayer – as well as psychiatrist Lee Richardson – as well as a bunch of others who have all contributed massively.