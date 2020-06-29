Southampton joke about selling Danny Ings back to Liverpool as striker’s hot-streak continues

Danny Ings is on 18 Premier League goals for the season for Southampton – an outstanding return for any striker – and one that puts him in serious contention for the Premier League Golden Boot – alongside Jamie Vardy, Mo Salah et al.

As a result of his fine form, a Liverpool fan on Twitter asked Southampton’s official account if they’d consider selling him back to us – but they quickly replied that we’ve had ‘enough’ of their best talent already!

Liverpool’s title winning team featured huge contributions from Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, two ex-Saints – while squad members Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne were also acquired from St. Mary’s.

At the time, Liverpool were scoffed at in some quarters for buying from the same place, but we’d suggest it’s worked out pretty well.

Southampton are doing well under Ralph Hasenhüttl, but there is not really any of their players who particularly takes the eye right now as a potential buy!

Ings is obviously doing great, but he’d be a backup for us if we acquired him and we’d prefer to see him doing the business elsewhere.