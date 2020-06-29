(Video) Neco Williams shows off elite footwork in training as Reds hit Melwood running

We’re really excited about the improvements Neco Williams seems to have made to his game this season.

He wasn’t even being discussed as one of our next big things at the start of the campaign, but he’s right up there with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, now.

The youngster has uploaded a clip of himself at Melwood, with Liverpool confirmed champions, running some rings around his team-mates during a drill!

Williams looked top class in his cameo against Crystal Palace and the teenager is clearly bristling with confidence right now.

Long may it continue.