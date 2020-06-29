(Video) Robbo & Milner get the giggles at Guardiola’s Guard of Honour comments

This is such beautiful content.

James Milner and Andy Robertson were interviewed not long after Liverpool’s title was secured at the end of last week by BBC – and were naturally in a fairly good mood!

The pair were told about Pep Guardiola’s planned guard of honour for the Reds next Thursday – and couldn’t help but laugh a little at the thought of it.

In fairness, Pep has said all the right things since we secured no.19 and has not showed any bitterness – but the frivolity amongst Reds right now – players and fans – wins over his pragmatism.

We just hope the hangovers have calmed down in time for our trip to the Etihad!

