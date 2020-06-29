(Video) Shaqiri emerges from the Melwood shadows and he’s buzzing about being a PL champion

Are you sure we can’t keep him?!

Xherdan Shaqiri has barely featured this season due to his injury problems, but is back training with his team-mates – and played quite a large part in the celebrations – too!

The official club Twitter account released this video of the Swiss walking into Melwood after the lads returned to training as champions – and it made us smile very much!

Perhaps if he can prove his match fitness in the next fortnight, Jurgen Klopp will be able to bring him off the bench on a few occasions before the season is completed.