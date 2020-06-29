(Video) Steve Bruce provides ‘exclusive’ Kevin de Bruyne transfer news, but Liverpool fans shouldn’t hold our breath

Kevin de Bruyne is off to Newcastle United for next season, according to their manager Steve Bruce!

Sadly, we’re pretty sure the ‘exclusive’ transfer news the Toon boss was breaking was very much in jest – and that the brilliant Belgian will still be pulling strings for our rivals Manchester City in 2020/21.

De Bruyne’s City beat Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend, and the playmaker pulled the strings throughout.

He’s a breathtakingly good footballer, to such an extent that we wouldn’t even begrudge him winning the Player of the Year award ahed of one of Liverpool’s various candidates.

If City’s UEFA ban is upheld, it seems unfathomable that a player as good as De Bruyne could go two seasons without Champions League football – but again – we can’t speculate on this just now until CAS has released its findings on their appeal.