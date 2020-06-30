Danny Murphy’s weird, offensive comments to LFC title winners, who ‘couldn’t lace De Bruyne’s boots’

Danny Murphy thinks a planned Guard of Honour at the Etihad next Thursday is a waste of time, because some of Manchester City’s players are better than Liverpool’s.

Our former midfielder made the absurd comments on talkSPORT, and naturally, they’ve gone down very badly with Liverpool fans online.

“The fact City will be doing it on Thursday will show humility, saying ‘well done’ to Liverpool and appreciation for their quality,” he began.

“I think it’s a load of nonsense!

“The fans don’t want you to do it, the players don’t really want to do it, it’s all for effect and it doesn’t mean anything.

“Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world, and he’s clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who can’t even lace his boots!

“And if I’d won it, by the way, if I was walking through, I’d feel awkward. I’d feel uncomfortable.

“I understand why the powers that be created it, because it does give off the right message to those watching.

“But I don’t see the point.”

We can understand why he doesn’t like the Guard of Honour, but what has it got to do with De Bruyne being good at football?!

The fact is, Liverpool’s players are 23 points clear of the Belgian’s, so must have done something right during this season.

Pep Guardiola has no problem with it either, so we imagine like a lot of stuff on this radio station, it’s intention is to wind up a group of fans – so in this respect it’s done its job well.

The fact of the matter is as Liverpool fans, we’re going to enjoy every minute – because it is happening.