Former Liverpool defender has been stabbed and robbed in Toxteth

This is a horrible story, it really is.

Andre Wisdom, the former Liverpool man who used to captain our youth sides and the England U21s, has been stabbed and robbed in Toxteth.

The 27-year-old now plays for Derby County, but was visiting relatives in the city when the unprovoked assault occurred as he was getting our of his car.

Wisdom was rushed to hospital and is thankfully in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The central defender was still officially on our books in 2017, two years after Jurgen Klopp took charge, but spent the entirety of the German’s reign on various loan spells, before he departed permanently three years ago.

At Empire of the Kop, we wish him all the best in his recovery and are sorry this happened to him in the city he played in between 2008 and 2013 as a pro.

Get well soon, Wis!