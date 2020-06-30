‘I am more skilled than van Dijk,’ says Everton flop – ‘Certainly, I’m better than him’

There is a 40-year-old former central defender who has gone a little crazy, we’re sad to say.

His name is Ibrahim Said and he used to play for Everton.

For some reason, Said has went on a rant claiming he is better than Virgil van Dijk at football.

We’ll let him take it up from here…

“I am more skilled than Van Dijk, because he plays in only one position, while I have been playing in more than one. Certainly, I’m better than him,” Said told Egyptian TV channel TEN.

“I talk seriously about this, if you compare me to him, you will find that there is a huge difference between us in everything, because he has a negative, which is that when he loses his focus, [he plays] completely incorrectly,” Said continued.

“The possibilities he possesses, in addition to his teammates, make any player shine at this level, I am seriously talking about this.”

“[Van] Dijk is a good defender, but sometimes he makes mistakes like all defenders in the world.”

Said went on loan to our Merseyside rivals in 2003, but never made an appearance, and spent most of his career in his native Egypt or in Turkey, spending a few seasons in Libya to boot.

It’s basically like a lad from your 5-a-side team trying to claim he’s better than van Dijk, in all honesty – but what you can do but admire Said’s confidence!

Van Dijk, in just over 12 months, has won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League and come second in the Ballon d’Or voting.

He’s not only the best centre-back on the planet, but one of the best central defenders of all time.