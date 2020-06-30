(Image) A new Klopp mural has sprung up in Liverpool

We’re a big fan of this.

A brand new mural of Jurgen Klopp and a Liverbird holding the Premier League trophy has appeared in the baltic triangle – along with the words: We Are Liverpool 2020!! in honour of our most recent triumph.

There’s been talk of a statue of the boss outside of Anfield, but we reckon that will wait a few years until he’s finished his Anfield tenure – hopefully with plenty more titles and European Cups to boot.

Klopp is the best manager on the planet and the city should be proud to have him – and the more he becomes an iconic part of Liverpool as a place rather than just a football club – the better.