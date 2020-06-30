Klopp boldly explains his ‘creative’ plans to strengthen Liverpool’s squad

Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster Liverpool’s first-team by bringing in the players who are already shining in our U23s.

The boss has spoken about transfer plans this summer and how due to the uncertain situation around football finances, the country’s health and our immediate future as a whole, he has no problem with holding fire on big deals.

According to the boss, there are a number of players already in the squad who can make big strides next term – perhaps Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita most obviously – and combining those with the youngsters emerging -gives him more options.

“Covid has influenced both sides, ins and out,” he told the Guardian. “It’s just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world. But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad – just look at it. It is not a squad you have to change now and say: ‘OK, we need this position and this position.’ What we want is to create our transfers internally. So now, the first glimpses of Neco Williams. Bring the boys up. Curtis, Harvey, Ki-Jana [Hoever], Sepp [van den Berg], Yasser [Larouci], Leighton [Clarkson], Jake Cain: all these boys have done really well.

“We want to strengthen this squad and this squad is strong. The problem is how do you improve a strong squad on the transfer market? It works with money, obviously, but it never works only with money. You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally. And there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big, big steps. People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy [after winning the league]. These boys, like they showed against Crystal Palace, cannot get lazy. It is just not in their nature.”

Klopp’s answer will irritate a few, who already thought we missed a trick by not buying anyone of note last summer on the back of our Champions League win.

But we ended up as Premier League champions with seven games to go, so who made the right decision?

Regardless of what we think, it is our belief that Klopp and the board have earned the right to do whatever they like in the market with our total backing.

We support the team, not the rumour mill – and our team is better than every other one on the planet.