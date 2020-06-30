Liverpool star ruled out for the rest of the season

This is a big shame.

Joel Matip will not feature again for Liverpool this term after picking up a foot injury, James Pearce today confirmed on Twitter.

#LFC defender Joel Matip won’t play again this season due to a foot injury — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 30, 2020

The Cameroonian started the Merseyside Derby v Everton and looked excellent, but was out of the side that thrashed Crystal Palace last week, with Jurgen Klopp preferring Joe Gomez.

Matip is a superb defender, especially alongside Virgil van Dijk, but one of his weaknesses is that he’s injury prone and he always misses a chunk of every season with an issue.

This probably proves why we might need to bolster our backline this summer, especially if Dejan Lovren departs – which will only happen if a fair offer arrives.

For now though, we hope Matip enjoyed his title celebrations and is back for pre-season – whenever that will be – so he can start the 2020/’21 campaign in full swing.

Long-term, we’re sure Matip will be a red for many years to come.