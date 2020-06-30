Sky Sports outline the Dejan Lovren exit plan

Liverpool will bring in another central defender this summer, but only if they sell Dejan Lovren – who has just one year left on his contract, according to Sky Sports.

They report that we’re listening to offers for the Croat, who is currently our fourth choice behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Kalidou Koulibaly is also categorically ruled out because of his price-tag, but we could have told you that already.

With Gomez and Matip performing expertly every time they’re fielded next to van Dijk, there is simply no need to break the bank on another centre-back.

If Lovren were to leave, our choice would be Ben White from Brighton, who’s shone on loan at Leeds.

There would be a Premier League premium price-tag on his head, but his age (22) and potential means it could be a shrewd move for next season and the future.

If Jurgen Klopp doesn’t feel any candidate is worth the money however, he could decide to use Sepp van den Berg or Ki-Jana Hoever – two Dutchman with plenty of talent, if little experience.