‘That was the moment I thought, ‘Yes, we will be champions,” explains Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t 100% convinced we were going to win the Premier League title until the 86th minute of the Crystal Palace game!

Although we’re pretty sure deep down he might have had an inkling before this…

The boss has been explaining how much he loved our performance against the Eagles, in which we won 4-0 at Anfield last Wednesday in a swashbuckling, all-action display in which nobody stopped running for 90 minutes.

“The Palace game sums it up, sums us up, because all of what these boys did, they did for the club, for the people and for what we stand for. Nobody was there but we were still together,” Klopp told the Guardian. “I really wouldn’t have thought it was possible to play like that, in this situation, with the Everton game three days before which was like: ‘Didn’t like that too much, are we really where we want to be?’

“Then you play this game and it really sums us up because it is like they wear the Liverpool shirt and go with all they have. Whenever, wherever, which time, whatever necessary, they go. And I love that. That is what brought us into the position we are in – it is all in this game. Eighty-sixth minute, losing the ball, chasing it down, winning it back and shooting on the Palace goal like you have never scored before. Such desire. That was the moment when I thought: ‘Yes, we will be champions.’ It was the perfect moment.”

Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea on Thursday night confirmed we cannot be mathematically caught – and we face Pep Guardiola’s side in three days’ time.

They’ll have to give Klopp’s side a Guard of Honour as a result of our title win, which will be especially sweet as it’s our main sporting rivals and not a mid-table also-ran.

We now hope the Reds can produce a performance to match the points-gap, which right now, is 23.

If Liverpool continue racking up the wins, we can not only score the highest points total in English football history, but the highest in the history of Europe’s top five leagues, as well.