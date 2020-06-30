Timo Werner explains why he signed for Chelsea despite the fact ‘Liverpool wanted me’

Timo Werner has admitted there was interest from Liverpool, while claiming that the massive wages Chelsea offered only played a minor role in him signing for the west Londoners.

It looked for many months as if Werner to Liverpool was basically a cert – but then Covid-19 hit and it became apparent that Liverpool were not going to pay the required release-clause for the German’s services – despite the fact Werner was clearly a Jurgen Klopp target and someone who would benefit the squad.

There is absolutely no doubt in our mind that we were Werner’s first-choice, but now he’s heading to Stamford Bridge, so he obviously has to intimate it was his primary decision.

“Inter, Manchester United and Liverpool wanted me? Yes, I could have gone to these teams too,” Werner told Sportbuzzer, translated by the Express. “The best clubs fought for me.

“The entire Chelsea package in the end, however, turned out to be the best in my career. Money played a marginal role.

“For me, money was never a decisive factor, otherwise I could have gone to China.

“Chelsea is a leading club in European football. There is a team of great quality, we want to get to the top. I don’t regret my decision for even a second.”

We consider Werner an excellent footballer and reckon Chelsea under Frank Lampard will continue to improve next term.

They have some seriously talented players at a good age – but in truth – only maybe N’Golo Kante or Matteo Kovacic who’d get in our team.

Liverpool’s starting XI is jam-packed with world-class talent and any fans throwing jealous looks at the transfer business of our rivals are ignoring what we already have at our disposal.