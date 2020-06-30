‘Two high-calibre signings’ were planned for LFC this summer until COVID-19 struck – Neil Jones

Liverpool’s summer is going to be an extremely exciting one in that we’ll be Premier League champions for the first time, but not in respect of the transfer market.

The Reds will look to supplement the champions by continuing to work with the Academy and get youngsters like Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ki-Jana Hoever more ready for minutes.

According to Neil Jones in Goal however, this is only the plan after the financial ramifications of Covid-19 were realised – and that if the pandemic hadn’t struck – there would have been some big names arriving at Anfield.

“Liverpool had planned to strengthen their squad with at least two high-calibre signings this summer, but have been forced to reassess as they wait to discover the full impact Covid-19 will have on football.” Jones writes.

It would have been nice to celebrate this already glorious team with some additions, but we’re not really in a position to complain, are we?

Other teams have to strengthen because they haven’t got the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah et al in their starting XIs.

Not to mention the plethora of other brilliant footballers in our side – and even some who can’t regularly get in it.

Let’s enjoy the trophies and not long for the transfers.