(Video) Liverpool players beam as they’re presented Premier League champions banners at Melwood

Liverpool were yesterday presented with Premier League champions banners while at Melwood, and looked incredibly happy while holding them up in their pairs.

You can see Jordan Henderson having a laugh with Jurgen Klopp – and obviously best pals Mo Salah and Dejan lovren in a two!

On Thursday before the Manchester City game, we’ll receive a Guard of Honour – then in our final home game – Jordan Henderson will lift the trophy.

Then at some stage next season, we’ll have a parade, so the celebrations are going to go on, and on.

