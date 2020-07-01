Crazy Joe Gomez stat emerges from his time under Jurgen Klopp

It’s fair to say that right now, Joe Gomez is one of the best young centre-backs on the planet.

His partnership with Virgil van Dijk is as good as anything in Europe and with Joel Matip out until the end of the season, this will be the pair Jurgen Klopp will go with until the summer.

And under the German, Gomez has truly gone from strength to strength.

According to Richard Jolly on Twitter, Gomez has actually only lost two Premier League games as a starter in Klopp’s reign – the same number as under Brendan Rodgers – for whom he only player under for four months.

Joe Gomez has lost as many Premier League games as a starter under Brendan Rodgers (2) as under Jurgen Klopp. He played for Rodgers for four months, for Klopp for four years and eight months. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 29, 2020

We wouldn’t swap Gomez for anyone – even Mathjis de Ligt – and truly believe he can become recognised as a world-class defender of his own – and not just as van Dijk’s partner.

He’s rapid, strong and a terrific footballer. And with age, his composure, positioning and communication will improve, too.