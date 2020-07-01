Danny Murphy issues apology for his comments about Liverpool players not being able to ‘lace De Bruyne’s boots’

We couldn’t quite believe Danny Murphy’s comments on the radio yesterday, in which he branded the planned Guard of Honour for Liverpool by Manchester City as nonsense – mainly due to the fact some of players can’t lace Kevin de Bruyne’s boots…

There was obviously some backlash, and as a result, Murphy has apologised.

“Yesterday on talkSPORT discussing the concept of the guard of honour I used a poor choice of wording which I apologise for in relation to Liverpool midfield,” Murphy responded, cited by the Echo.

“Just to clarify I have nothing but admiration and respect for all the LFC players and their incredible achievements over the last two years.

“I would hate for a misplaced throwaway phrase which wasn’t thought through to imply anything otherwise.

“I of course don’t always get it right when doing live TV and radio but will always hold my hands up and apologise when I don’t.”

Fair play to Murphy for his immediate withdrawal. In fairness, you say lots of stuff when you’re talking about football that doesn’t necessarily come from a place of meticulous planning – and when a throwaway comment goes viral and your character called into question as a result – it can’t be especially nice.

We don’t think our former midfielder meant anything by it – and agree with him that it was a foolish choice of words

The main thing is, of course, that City will be giving Liverpool a Guard of Honour – and that De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and all the rest will have to clap Jurgen Klopp’s title winners onto the pitch!

If Liverpool win, we’ll go 26 points clear – which is an hilarious figure to even contemplate.