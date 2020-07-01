LFC’s chances of getting Jadon Sancho in the future bolstered by United’s financial decision

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that Jadon Sancho would ‘look good in red’ indicating the Liverpool manager would be quite keen on the Borussia Dortmund star signing for us.

He went on to explain that this is very unlikely to happen this summer, as the financial ramifications of covid-19 have left us in a position where big name transfers are simply not a possibility.

But we probably needn’t be worried about the starlet signing for our rivals Manchester United instead, after Sky Sports reported the Red Devils won’t pay above £50m for the Englishman – a figure Dortmund surely wouldn’t get out of bed for.

This will hopefully allow Sancho to stay in Germany for another year, which then opens up the possibility of ourselves, among others, entering the race next summer – when he has only one year left on his contract and our attack will be primed for a rebuild.

We’re talking hypothetically, of course, but United lowballing Dortmund is positive to our chances of securing Sancho, a player Klopp clearly likes, in the future – when covid-19 is no longer a factor and the Reds can once again play a big role in the transfer market.