Liverpool will be buzzing with AFCON news that will impact our transfer strategy

Liverpool will not be losing Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita to the AFCON next season.

The CAF has confirmed that the tournament in Cameroon has been delayed by 12 months in a recent statement, supplied by Goal.

“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022,” Caf confirmed in a statement. “The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”

One of our big issues with Liverpool not entering the transfer market for another attacker this summer was the fact we were going to be desperately short for up to two months in January and February next year when the AFCON was supposed to be – but that problem is now alleviated.

Liverpool can stick to its plan of maintaining faith with the current backup options: Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott etc – allowing Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino to lead the line without much rotation for another campaign.

Then in the summer of 2021, when the coronavirus situation has settled and football finances are back on track, we can re-arm the offence with the 2022 AFCON in the front of our minds.

It was a big potential issue for the Reds, but this news will absolutely delight Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and everyone else behind the scenes.