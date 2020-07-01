‘To do it for him is quite big,’ says Henderson on Gerrard – ‘I will always say no one will replace Steven’

Jordan Henderson has delivered another typically classy interview in which he’s explained how he’s over the moon to have won the Premier League title for Steven Gerrard and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The Liverpool skipper managed to do what he was predecessor never did and lead us to the PL – and with it – ended any doubts (if there were still any from the outside) that he was the right man to take over the armband when Gerrard left five years ago.

He’s had his issues with form and fitness, but over the past two years under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance, Henderson has grown in stature and become not only a leader but a vital player for the world’s best team.

“I said this when I first took over the role of the captaincy, when people might have doubted me and criticised me as a person, but I will always say no one will replace Steven Gerrard at this club no matter who the captain is or what the team wins,” Henderson told the Guardian.

“It wasn’t in my mind when I took over the captaincy to replace him; it was just to do the best I could for this club and this team and that is all I ever try to do.

“This is not only for us as players and for the fans,” Henderson said. “It is also for players like Stevie and Kenny [Dalglish] who mean so much to this club. I know how much it means to Stevie to win the Premier League.

“I was devastated in 2014 that we couldn’t get over the line for him but I know he is so happy and so proud of this team to be able to bring the Premier League trophy to Liverpool. This one is quite personal for me and to do it for him is quite big.”

It’s sad Gerrard never won a title for Liverpool, but he achieved nearly everything else there is to achieve in the game and will be revered worldwide forever – so he is not a person to feel sorry for.

And Hendo, right now, should be lauded. At 30-years-old, he has three or more fours left in this side – hopefully collecting plenty more silverware in the process.