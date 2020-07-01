(Video) Mo Salah’s first post-match interview for Liverpool three years ago will give you the feels

Mo Salah scored a goal and registered an assist on his Liverpool debut, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds drew 3-3 with Watford on opening day of the 2017/18 season.

Focus was much more on Coutinho’s transfer request though, and the fact we’d actually already secured an upgrade on the Brazilian went under the radar!

In this Sky Sports interview, Jordan Henderson praises his new team-mate, and a nervous looking Salah tows the party line to Geoff Shreeves.

Who’d have thought, three years later, Salah would have scored almost 100 goals for Liverpool and won both the Champions League and the Premier League.

On this day v Watford, our defence was a calamity and Coutinho had declared his intention to exit – and being a Liverpool fan didn’t feel that fun.

How times change, eh?