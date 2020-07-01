(Video) Rhian Brewster scores stunning free-kick, but the rules state he cannot be awarded goal

Rhian Brewster scored the best goal of his professional career last night, but sadly for the youngster, it was given as an own goal.

The on-loan Liverpool forward curled in a free-kick for Swansea v Millwall, but on closer inspection, the ball actually cannons off the bar, hits the keeper and then heads into the net – meaning Brewster cannot even claim it.

It would have been his seventh goal of the campaign in the Championship, and we imagine he’ll be pretty annoyed to find out that technically, he’s still on six.

Still, his performances prove the loan spell has done him plenty of good. And if he carries on, Jurgen Klopp might choose to keep him around next term.