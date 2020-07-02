Fabregas nails it with tweet about LFC players partying without sleep for days as the Champions are humbled

Liverpool were not at the races on Thursday night, as Manchester City took an early lead through a Kevin De Bruyne penalty and finished the half 3-0 up.

There were a lot of jokes being thrown around on social media that the Reds were still drunk after celebrating the Premier League title triumph.

But perhaps the best take came from former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who nailed it by saying exactly what we were all thinking.

Considering they must have been partying without sleeping for the last 3 days, I think Liverpool are playing very well. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 2, 2020

(Video) Man City players walk off halfway through Guard of Honour with half the LFC XI still not on field

The result ultimately doesn’t matter for Liverpool, as a win for City can only close the gap at the top to 20 points – a meaningless measure now, as the Champions are already confirmed.

All that is left for the Reds to do this season is take a crack at the outstanding records set by previous clubs, including the 100-point tally sent by the Citizens.

There are six games left to go for Liverpool, meaning 18 points, so leapfrogging over that three-figure hurdle is certainly within the realms of possibility.

Aston Villa travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, so hopefully that will be another three for the tally.