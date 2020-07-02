Gary Neville says Robertson ‘playing like he’s on the lash’ after nightmare half

Liverpool are Premier League champions – which is the obviously the most important thing and as a result of us being 3-0 down at half-time – makes tonight irrelevant!

Andy Robertson was at fault for goals two and three – and Gary Neville accused of him still being on the lash – which caused a stir on Twitter as you can imagine.

The Scot is exceptional, but if you’re ever going to have a bad night, you might as well make it the game when the title has already been wrapped up.

And the same goes for the rest of Liverpool’s team, in fairness. We started well, but after the first goal, lost our heads a little bit.

Oh well – we’re not going to sit here and criticise them too deeply for this. Rivals can have their fun. We’re the champions.

