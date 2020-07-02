(Images) Man. City fans try to stop Liverpool’s bus on way to Etihad

Manchester City fans got as a close to Liverpool as they have all season this evening, when they stood in front of our bus on the way to the stadium!

They’ve always been riled up over the Kopparberg incident from a few years back, so we hope they consider this some kind of revenge…

The Reds take on Pep Guardiola’s City tonight, and we can assure you the bus eventually made the ground – and Jurgen Klopp’s side can go 26 points clear with the title already confirmed.