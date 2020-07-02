(Images) There will be a giant new banner at Anfield for Liverpool’s next home game…

Liverpool next play at Anfield on Sunday evening – and we for one cannot wait to see the Reds on the home turf again – especially following the latest update to the Kop!

There’s a new banner, front and centre, which reads: Liverpool FC – Champions Again, in honour of the title we won last week.

Number 19 was confirmed last Thursday, but there’s still so much to look forward to. Tonight, Manchester City have to give us a guard of honour. Soon, Jordan Henderson will be lifting the Premier League trophy – and next season – there’ll be a parade through the city!