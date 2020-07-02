Salah says Liverpool fans so much better than Chelsea ones – and he even knew it when was a Blue

Mo Salah says the atmosphere he experienced at Anfield as a Chelsea player was so great that he knew even then he wanted to be a red!

The Egyptian has been speaking about the stadium and our crowd and how much it has meant to him to make a success of himself on Merseyside.

“The atmosphere here is different to any other place. It’s really special. I remember I even felt that when I was playing with Chelsea, and that is what made me feel wanting to play here, and to come to play with Liverpool,” he told beIN Sport, translated by the Mirror.

“Everything is special about it, from the beginning, hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone boosts your enthusiasm and makes you feel you want to give more and more.

“I’m really delighted to win the league with Liverpool after 30 years. After I left Chelsea, I was determined to go back and change everything.

“I went back, won the UEFA Champions League, the league and was the top goal scorer for two seasons, I think I did well.”

This term Salah has 17 Premier League goals and has played a massive part of our romp to the title – although in truth – everyone has!

In past years, a forward as dominant as Salah has been would right now be itching for a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, but it’s simply not going to happen.

They couldn’t afford him, he doesn’t want to leave and there is simply no reason for him to move to a lesser team.

Right now, Liverpool are a better equipped football team than either of the Spanish giants, which is a pretty crazy thing when you realise our spending over the past decade in comparison to theirs.

But that’s what a manager like Jurgen Klopp and signings like Salah can do.