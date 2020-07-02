Trent wants to be like Messi and Ronaldo and go trophy mad over next five years

Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed his ambitions are by no means fulfilled, despite having won the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool over the past two seasons.

The youngster has achieved so much at such a young age, but Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear he’s not done yet – and not by a long shot.

In fact, Trent has stated he looks at the two best players of modern football as inspiration to strive for continued success.

“If you look at Ronaldo and Messi, it is the same. You never see them relaxing. Ronaldo has won five Champions Leagues,” Trent told Carra in a long interview with the Independent. “If you asked him if he was happy with that, he would say, ‘A little bit, but I want another one’.

“As an athlete, it would be weird not to have that competitive nature. You need goals and ambitions. For the last two seasons, that ambition was to win the biggest trophy so far as Liverpool are concerned, which is the Premier League. Coming close last year was tough. Next season will be the same. It is a natural reaction for us as players to keep pushing to achieve what others have not done.”

Liverpool will be favourites to win the Premier League next term as a result of the manner in which we’ve romped to it this season – but make no mistake – the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea will provide a sterner test and Manchester City will be much stronger.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds now have a target on our heads, but the fact we’ll be fielding a similar team in 2020/21 due to a lack of expected transfer activity, means that providing the hunger is still there, this sublime group can continue to rack up the required wins week in, week out.