Trent wants to stay at right-back to surpass Gary Neville: ‘When everyone picks their best ever PL team, I want my name, not his’

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s aim is to surpass Gary Neville as the Premier League’s best ever right-back.

But we think in terms of ability and natural talent, and the way he has redefined the position, he’s already way ahead of Manchester United’s former stalwart.

Neville was incredibly solid, consistent and had a good partnership with David Beckham down United’s right, but he couldn’t even dream of doing what Trent can with the football.

“I think about how I can go about becoming the best right-back the Premier League has ever seen,” Trent told Carra in an interview for the Independent, who replied, “You only have to get past Gary Neville!”

“When everyone picks their best ever Premier League team, I want my name to be in their team and not his!” Trent confirmed.

“At right-back I am finding I have more touches of the ball than anyone, even more than I would in midfield. For now, it’s not broke, so no need to fix it.”

We think the only reason Trent would perhaps move into midfield, is if Neco Williams became a genuine, regular option at right-back – and Jurgen Klopp wanted to get both in the team.

But shifting Trent from the role he’s made his own and performs in at a higher level than anyone else on the planet seems a mistake to us.

He registers as many assists from this position as any player in the Premier League bar Kevin de Bruyne – so something is working!