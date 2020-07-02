(Video) Brilliant: Mo Salah jokes that he prefers Golden Boot to record points tally

Mo Salah enjoyed a fun interview with Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports this week, in which he spoke about his ambitions to win a third consecutive Golden Boot.

In Mo’s first season, he bagged 32 goals, more than anyone else has in one season in Premier League history, and in his second – he notched 22 – sharing the gong with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang.

This term, he’s on 17 – a few behind Jamie Vardy – who’s still out in front despite hardly scoring since Christmas.

The Golden Boot means a lot to the Egyptian, and as Carra points out in the video below, he’ll become only the third man after Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry to win it in three consecutive seasons.

We’d love him to do it again!