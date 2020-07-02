(Video) Grumpy Klopp extremely irritated by Geoff Shreeves’ post-match questions

Jurgen Klopp was in no mood for questioning, after newly-crowned Premier League Champions Liverpool were humbled 4-0 by Manchester City.

The Citizens started the game brightly at the Etihad, taking the lead through an early Kevin De Bruyne penalty, after Raheem Sterling took a tumble in the box.

Joe Gomez was sloppy when trying to tackle the former Liverpool winger, and that set the tone for the rest of the game as the Reds lacked a clinical touch.

The boss was visibly angry post-match, and was in no mood for Geoff Shreeves’ questioning of whether or not his side had any good chances.

