(Video) Man City players walk off halfway through Guard of Honour with half the LFC XI still not on field

Manchester City have given a guard of honour to Premier League winners Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds were crowned Champions of England last week, and manager Pep Guardiola was quick to confirm the tradition would be upheld.

Fans of the Citizens surely watched on with grimace as City applauded Liverpool onto their home turf – but it was the right thing to do.

We at EOTK can see the humour in last season’s winners being humbled in such a way, but want to highlight the class shown by Pep to immediately confirm it would take place.

To be fair, it would have been scandalous if we’d have been denied it.

However, the home side couldn’t especially be bothered, and half of them had walked off before half of our side had even entered the field.

Take a look at the videos below (via Ian Doyle & Football Daily):