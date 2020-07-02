(Video) Some more title party footage has emerged from last week, with Virgil front and centre

There’s a new video from Liverpool’s party at the end of last week doing the rounds on Twitter today.

We’ve actually seen the lads having it to Robin S – Show Me Love a few times – but this clip comes from somebody else’s phone and shows Virgil van Dijk in and amongst it!

Our brilliant centre-back had a whale of a time – and we only hope he got enough rest and recovery before tonight’s clash with Manchester City!

The Reds are 23 points clear of City and have the title wrapped up, but you can be sure Jurgen Klopp will not let them rest on their laurels.

There are records to be chased and pride at stake.