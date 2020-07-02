(Video) Sterling throws himself to the floor but Gomez gives him a reason to for City opener

It wasn’t the best start for Liverpool at the Etihad on Thursday night, as Manchester City took the lead early on through a Kevin De Bruyne penalty.

There is no doubt over the quality of spot-kick, as the Belgian sent Alisson the wrong way, but there could be some question marks over the referee’s decision-making.

Raheem Sterling tirelessly held off defender Joe Gomez, before falling to the ground under pressure from the Liverpool man.

Whether or not the City winger went down too easily isn’t all that relevant, as Gomez shouldn’t have given him an opportunity to take advantage.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):